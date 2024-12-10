FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.80 and traded as high as $39.92. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October shares last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 23,805 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 129.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

