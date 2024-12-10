Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,242,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 313.8% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 115,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 87,625 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 118.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 51,160 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 38,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

GNE stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.86 million, a P/E ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genie Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Genie Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.30%.

In other Genie Energy news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $39,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,632.81. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $63,173.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,825.09. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,275 shares of company stock worth $215,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.