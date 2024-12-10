Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Curtis Philippon Acquires 40,000 Shares

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Philippon acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,018,400.00.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.75. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.42 and a 1 year high of C$26.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.70.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

