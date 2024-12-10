Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,497 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSL shares. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Shares of GSL opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. The company had revenue of $174.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

