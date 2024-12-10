Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.71 and traded as high as $37.25. Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF shares last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 29 shares changing hands.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $14.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 5.51% of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.

