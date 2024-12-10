Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $33.82. 1,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 15,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

