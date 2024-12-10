Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Trading Up 2.4% – Time to Buy?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90. 204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

