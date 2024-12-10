Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.
Get Our Latest Report on Tempus AI
Tempus AI Stock Down 7.8 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tempus AI by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,846,000 after acquiring an additional 813,169 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,133,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tempus AI by 355.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
Tempus AI Company Profile
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tempus AI
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.