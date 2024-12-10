Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

NASDAQ TEM opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.34. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tempus AI by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,846,000 after acquiring an additional 813,169 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,133,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tempus AI by 355.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

