Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 56.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 146.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 105.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,864 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2,418.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 78,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $487,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,986 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

