Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,576 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2,193.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $272.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 67.04%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,161.12. The trade was a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Frank sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $29,047.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,274.40. This represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on HTLF

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.