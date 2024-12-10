Henry A. Fernandez Buys 2,900 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.80 per share, with a total value of $1,777,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,456,251.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $618.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $596.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.26. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $631.70.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 76.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of MSCI by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

