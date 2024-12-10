HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 334,362 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 334,362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 255,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

BBN opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

