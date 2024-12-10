HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 561,367 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 1,355.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,367 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,200 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 118.5% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,780,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,650 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at $7,941,000. Teca Partners LP increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 2,361,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after purchasing an additional 422,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,229,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.81, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 9,348 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $107,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,798,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,177,460. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,863. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

