HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 8,663 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 502.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 103,153 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 296,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
BSCR opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $19.84.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
