HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 96,705 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 542.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,705 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 3.84% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 98,668 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 89.7% during the third quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 44.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 73,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:NJUL opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

