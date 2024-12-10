HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 233,316 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 233,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJUL. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 Price Performance
Shares of BATS:AJUL opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90.
