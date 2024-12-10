HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 28,265 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,265 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

