HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,862 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $52,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

