HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 588 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 3.71% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 29.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 241,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at about $409,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS BOCT opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $184.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.