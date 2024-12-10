HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,117 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,889,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,830,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $462,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.