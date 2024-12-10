HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 857 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4,338.7% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.