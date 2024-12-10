HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2,739.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 233,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 76,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPC opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a market cap of $81.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

