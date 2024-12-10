HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.