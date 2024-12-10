HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,090,360 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.4 %

WY stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Report on WY

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.