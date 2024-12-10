HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,709,000. Morton Community Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 250,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,636,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 594,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 89,547 shares during the period. Finally, True Vision MN LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period.

BSCQ stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

