HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 436.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,208 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 629.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 24.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,936. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

