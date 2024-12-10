HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 143,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 43,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

