HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $54.96 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2123 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

