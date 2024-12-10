HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,151 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $416,111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,357,000 after acquiring an additional 128,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,217,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,300,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

CDW Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CDW opened at $182.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $172.95 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.