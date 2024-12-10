HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,197,000 after buying an additional 209,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,166,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,774,000 after acquiring an additional 227,962 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,501,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,540,000 after purchasing an additional 409,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 992,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 880,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

