HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.89 Million Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,495,000 after buying an additional 159,410 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 193,126 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 509,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 382,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

