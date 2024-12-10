HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Corpay by 26.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,892,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corpay by 66.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Corpay in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,655,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corpay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Corpay Trading Down 1.2 %

Corpay stock opened at $361.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.03 and a 200-day moving average of $308.00. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $247.10 and a one year high of $385.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In related news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.