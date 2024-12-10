HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.61 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $318.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.73 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.91.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 21.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.29.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

