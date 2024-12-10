HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $5.80 Million in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Astrana Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTH. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,413,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,398,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,251,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,945,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTH opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $478.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASTH shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

