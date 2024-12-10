HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 65,841 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 969.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,841 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Arcosa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Arcosa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $872,001.10. This trade represents a 152.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcosa Stock Down 1.1 %

Arcosa stock opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.37. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $113.43.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

