HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.61% of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the second quarter worth $516,000. LongView Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the second quarter valued at about $764,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,047,000.

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of STLG stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23.

