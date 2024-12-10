HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWX opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $85.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

