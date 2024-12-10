HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $12,253,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 275,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 41,136 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 67.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 92.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

