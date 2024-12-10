HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 296,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after buying an additional 225,285 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $122.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.92. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.38%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

