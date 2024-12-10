HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $4,107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,876,000.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $114.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.81. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

