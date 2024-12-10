HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWG. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

