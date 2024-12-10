HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 14,828 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,828 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth about $43,387,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,616,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 1,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 448,849 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,614 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Stride during the third quarter worth approximately $21,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

In related news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $734,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,209.32. This trade represents a 8.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

