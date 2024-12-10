HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 19,859 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,859 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 6,703.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after buying an additional 157,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,169,000 after buying an additional 958,142 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

SJM stock opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

