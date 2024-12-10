HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,222,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,490,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $1,378,788.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,369,458. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,166,640. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,463 shares of company stock worth $88,422,088. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $279.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

