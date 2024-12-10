HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,718 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

