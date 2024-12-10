HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 42,097 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,097 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after acquiring an additional 777,103 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after acquiring an additional 406,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after purchasing an additional 400,565 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,038,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 809.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 154,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $247.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.65. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.10 and a 12-month high of $258.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.