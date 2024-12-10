HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 97,629 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,629 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $115,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,996.40. This trade represents a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $29,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,402.96. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $304,004 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

