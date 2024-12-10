HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 11,711 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.43, for a total transaction of $2,815,675.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,814.27. This trade represents a 27.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 1,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,592. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,209. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $236.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $247.99.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.92.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

