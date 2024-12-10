HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $139,895,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,363,000 after acquiring an additional 749,759 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,770,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in HSBC by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 94,991 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 22.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HSBC Announces Dividend

About HSBC

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

