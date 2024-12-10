Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Lessened by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,988 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,203,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,708,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,778,000 after buying an additional 1,522,767 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,198,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,306 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.24.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,795.09. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

